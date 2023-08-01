Saints Row Update Adds New Mad Max-Esque Zone, Third DLC Release Date Announced

Saints Row is still undergoing maintenance after its disastrous launch in August 2022. Volition has spent the year since patching it up, and the most recent Saints Row update adds even more to the game, including a new zone. This zone also sets up the next expansion, which just got its release date.

Saints Row has reached the end of its roadmap

Volition has dubbed this patch the Dustfaire Update, and one of its biggest features is the Vallejo district. It seems like if the Burning Man festival took place in an apocalyptic wasteland.

While this part of the map is free, it’s mainly designed around the next expansion, which is called A Song of Ice and Dust. This third premium piece of DLC just recently got its release date of August 8. Not many details have come out about it, but it seems to be a riff on Game of Thrones, as its title is similar to A Song of Ice and Fire. The story synopsis notes that it is about “fierce rivals Bossonius and Gwendolyn Firebird [joining] forces [to] defend The DustFaire from a new foe.” Volition is also planning to hold an AMA on Discord on August 3 at 11 a.m. PT to answer questions.

This is the third and final expansion the game has seen since launch and marks the end of its roadmap. It has been couched in between massive updates that have overhauled the gameplay and fixed bugs. The Heist & The Hazardous and Doc Ketchum’s Murder Circus were the two other expansions, the former of which was a Fast and Furious-style experience, while the Murder Circus was a spin on Professor Genki’s Super Ethical Reality Climax from the older titles.

This update also has a staggering amount of bug fixes and quality-of-life changes. For example, the “Jack of All Trades” trophy (along with a few other trophies) is now fixed, meaning affected players can finally unlock their Platinum.