Ubisoft took Apple and Google to court on Friday over their failure to remove a Rainbow Six Siege clone from their mobile app stores, according to Bloomberg.

In a complaint filed in a federal court in Los Angeles, Ubisoft called Area F2 a “near carbon copy” of its hit title and said that such are the similarities that its claim cannot “seriously be disputed.”

“Rainbow Six Siege is among the most popular competitive multiplayer games in the world, and is among Ubisoft’s most valuable intellectual properties,” argued the developer. “Virtually every aspect of Area F2 is copied from Rainbow Six Siege – from the operator selection screen to the final scoring screen, and everything in between. Ubisoft’s competitors are constantly looking for ways to piggyback on Rainbow Six Siege‘s popularity and to capture the attention, and money, of Rainbow Six Siege players.”

Area F2 is developed by Ejoy, which is owned by Alibaba. According to Bloomberg, the developer began marketing the game in the U.S. via social media sometime late last year. Engadget has theorized that Ubisoft took Apple and Google to court to have the game removed because fighting a copyright infringement case against a company based in China would prove to be challenging.

Neither of the companies have responded to Bloomberg’s request for comments yet.

With 60 million registered players around the globe, Rainbow Six Siege is one of Ubisoft’s most popular current-gen games. In a recent earnings report, the developer noted that Rainbow Six Siege has been “remarkably successful.”

[Source: Bloomberg via Engadget]