Ubisoft recently published its annual results for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, in which the company reiterated that it’s still on track to release five AAA games before April 2021 but also noted that COVID-19 may result in some delays.

Four of the five titles planned for fiscal 2021 are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine. The fifth title is from a “yet to be announced franchise,” which is rumored to be either Far Cry or Prince of Persia.

CEO Yves Guillemot said:

The transition to working from home has had short-term repercussions on our production, for the time being limited to few weeks. The coming months will provide more visibility on whether we can maintain our release plans. Additionally, it is unclear what effects the economic crisis is going to have on the operating conditions of our business partners and on consumer spending. For the sake of transparency and in order to reflect the potential impact of those external uncertainties, we have decided to supplement our targets with a range. The bottom range presents our estimate of the impact that these external factors could have if they were to actually materialize. It notably reflects the possibility that we decide to postpone the release of a AAA title to 2021-22, if it ensures to maximize the long-term potential of our line-up.

In the same report, Ubisoft revealed that 11 of its current-gen games have sold over 10 million units: Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division, The Division 2, Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Rainbow Six Siege, Watch Dogs, and Watch Dogs 2.

Check out the full report for detailed financial results.

