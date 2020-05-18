Shortly after Ubisoft unveiled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, one developer claimed the game wouldn’t be the franchise’s biggest or longest. It seems, however, that such a comment may not be entirely true. In terms of the map size at least, AC Valhalla could very well eclipse the breadth of AC Odyssey.

In an interview with Julien Chièze, Valhalla Producer Julien Laferrière noted the map is “probably a bit bigger” than that of Odyssey. A Reddit user translated an excerpt of the interview from French to English, wherein Laferrière talks about Valhalla’s size. The translated excerpt reads as follows:

Chièze: The first thing that interests the players is the size of the world compared to what you have done previously in Odyssey [and] Origins, which are the last two. Is it similar, is it bigger, is it comparable? Laferrière: I would actually say in terms of range it is probably a bit larger than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also to a good part of Norway, too. There are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It’s not a small game, it is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many many hours of gameplay for the players.

This seems to directly contradict what’s been said previously by another Ubisoft developer, as noted above. However, it’s worth noting that the comment about Valhalla not being the franchise’s biggest entry has since been deleted from Twitter. The interview with Laferrière suggests the post’s removal is likely due to its featuring inaccurate information.

Hopefully, Ubisoft will set the record straight sometime soon. On July 12th, the publisher plans to host Ubisoft Forward, a digital event that will feature game news, reveals, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches later this year on the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

[Source: Reddit via Julien Chièze on YouTube]