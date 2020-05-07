For many an Assassin’s Creed fan, 2018’s Ancient Greece-set Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is way too massive in size. The map spans too far and wide, meaning the title is replete with an over abundance of objectives. Arguably, not all of it feels worthwhile. In many respects, the same can be said for the narrative, which seemingly counts as the longest in the series. If fans are worried that Ubisoft aims to take things up another notch, never fear. According to one developer, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will serve as neither the franchise’s longest nor biggest entry.

Ubisoft’s Head of Communications and Localization in the Middle East, Malek Teffaha, addressed this concern in a recent Twitter exchange. Speaking on AC Valhalla’s size, Teffaha noted the following (via translation from VG247): “FYI, it won’t be the longest or biggest game in the series. They addressed criticism on this one.”

This may come as a welcome bit of news for some, especially since Ubisoft Montréal aims to decrease the grind that plagued much of Odyssey’s gameplay experience. Following the official reveal of Valhalla last week, interviews from the development team made it seem as though the overall scope would expand. After all, the title is said to include parts of Norway, as well as a map set across four kingdoms of England. It should be interesting, then, to see how the game’s scope compares to previous installments.

Ubisoft plans to show off Valhalla in action today in a gameplay reveal during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox digital event. Do not expect a full blown gameplay demo, however. Fans will instead get their first look through the lens of a “teaser trailer,” according to Creative Director Ashraf Ismail.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch later this year for the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

[Source: Malek Teffaha on Twitter via VG247]