Typically, Sony’s annual Days of Play promotion kicks off in June. It could start a little earlier this year, however. In fact, if a supposed Days of Play advertisement is to be believed, the deals may begin rolling out as early as next week.

Reddit user Ahmet_tpz recently shared an image of a supposed Days of Play advert in German. According to the ad, Days of Play will begin next week on May 25th. Apparently, one notable deal will include 30 percent off a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription. The image in question features below:

The Reddit user did not share details about a source for the above image. As such, this remains nothing short of speculation. But who knows? Given the current state of things, perhaps Sony would begin the annual promotion a little earlier than usual.

Days of Play typically offers massive deals across the board for PlayStation software, hardware, and accessories. Last year, the promotion ran from June 7th to June 17th. The PS4 Pro and a number of PlayStation VR bundles received cut prices. A Limited Edition Days of Play PS4 Slim went on sale, too. Sony also knocked down prices on a host of DualShock 4 controllers. And, of course, several games were included in the Days of Play promotion as well.

At the time of writing, Sony has yet to detail what this year’s Days of Play may entail in terms of deals. Regardless of when the promotion goes live, concrete information of some kind is bound to surface soon.

[Source: Reddit via Wccftech]