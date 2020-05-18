Apart from a Mafia: Trilogy teaser trailer last week, 2K Games hasn’t said much about the forthcoming Mafia rereleases. The publisher’s launch plans have apparently been outed, though. As of now, both Mafia II and Mafia III Definitive Editions are available to purchase on the Australian PS Store for $49.95 AUD (about $32 USD). According to a PS Store listing for the Mafia: Trilogy bundle, all three titles are collectively worth $99.95 AUD (about $65 USD). The Definitive Edition for the original Mafia releases August 28, 2020 alongside Mafia: Trilogy, per the PSN listing.

Since Mafia II’s and Mafia III’s rereleases are available on the Australian PS Store, this suggests they may indeed launch tomorrow in North America as previously hinted by Microsoft Store listings. 2K will most certainly share concrete information tomorrow, given that a full reveal for the trilogy is slated to go live at 9:00am PST. It’s unknown if you will immediately get these two games if you preorder the trilogy, or if you’ll have to choose between purchasing them separately now or waiting until later.

Mafia: Definitive Edition serves as a full-blown remake of the 2002 title. Players will assume the role of Tommy Angelo, a reluctant mafioso who rises through the ranks in a Prohibition-era mob. Mafia II: Definitive Edition is an HD remaster of the 2010 release. Vito Scaletta rests at the center of this gangster tale about the golden age of organized crime. Screenshots have been released comparing the Definitive Edition to the original and the new version is much more than a coat of polish.

It’s not yet clear what exactly Mafia III will bring to the table in terms of updates, especially since it first came to current-gen platforms a few years ago in 2016. The franchise’s third entry stars Lincoln Clay, a war vet who seeks revenge for the deaths of his loved ones in the black mob.

[Source: AU PS Store via Gematsu on Twitter]