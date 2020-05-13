At long last, we have confirmation that Mafia re-releases are on the way. 2K Games isn’t just unleashing the first or second entries for a new generation, though. With Mafia: Trilogy, players will have access to three generations of organized crime adventures all in one package. The franchise’s official Twitter account teased the news in a brief post that features an equally brief trailer. Fortunately, the wait to learn more isn’t a long one. Further details will emerge next week on May 19th at 9:00am PST.

See the teaser trailer for Mafia: Trilogy in the post below:

Live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America. Discover the #MafiaTrilogy Tuesday, May 19 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST at https://t.co/I2ztjXo7FZ. pic.twitter.com/kzLD4qFRAj — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) May 13, 2020

This packaging seems as though it could be quite special. After all, it’ll feature a series that spans roughly 15 years, each installment originally released on a different console generation. The first Mafia hit stores during the PS2 era in 2002. It starred Tommy Angelo, a mafioso from the 1930s. Mafia II launched in the summer of 2010 on the PS3, PC, and Xbox 360. The story followed Vito Scaletta’s rise in a crime family during the 1940s and early 1950s. Finally, Mafia III’s 2016 release on current-gen hardware centered on the revenge tale of war veteran Lincoln Clay.

Hints at a remaster initially cropped up this past April, courtesy of a ratings board listing. Such a release became all the more apparent when the franchise’s Twitter account recently began posting for the first time in two years.

