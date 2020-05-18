Mileena is coming to Mortal Kombat 11, kind of. No, she won’t be a playable character, but she makes an appearance in Kitana’s new Friendship, playing patty cake with her sister as the two share in some sibling fun. That’s it (so far). NetherRealm’s Ed Boon called attention to Mileena’s return in a tweet, twisting the knife for anyone hoping she’d be playable. You’ll have to learn to love Kitana if you want to see Mileena in the game.

Mileena fans have been left wanting by Mortal Kombat 11. The favorite character hasn’t been seen since Mortal Kombat X, where she was executed by D’Vorah’s parasites. Yes, other characters have returned from the dead (or simply returned as the dead), but Mileena’s death in the campaign is pretty gruesomely final as D’vorah’s parasites literally eat her face off. That didn’t stop fans from hoping she’d make a return somehow, either in the main roster or as a DLC character.

The Mortal Kombat Twitter account also confirmed that Ed Boon’s tease is strictly about the Friendship, and Mileena is not actually playable.

Yes, Mileena is in Kitana’s Friendship. No, Mileena is not playable. #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/XMx9HKnGAB — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) May 18, 2020

Mileena is a Kitana clone, created in the Flesh Pits by Shang Tsung’s sorcery using Tarkatan (Baraka’s race) blood. Beneath her magenta face mask hides a hideous mouth full of sharp teeth, much like Baraka’s. She hates Kitana, which makes the above Friendship quite ironic as the two share a moment of playful sisterly friendship.

Friendships are making their return to Mortal Kombat 11, a first since 1995’s Mortal Kombat 3. Instead of performing the deadly and gruesome Fatality at the end of a match, players can instead humiliate their opponent by hugging a giant teddy bear as Scorpion or letting Kung Lao play with his toy train set.

NetherRealm recently released a new trailer showcasing a good handful of the Friendships coming in the free update, one of which was the above-teased Kitana finisher featuring Mileena. It even features a few from the DLC characters like Joker, pretty much confirming that every character in the game will be getting one. Sexy Sax Jax? Oh, yes.

Friendships are coming to Mortal Kombat 11 as part of a free update with Mortal Kombat: Aftermath, the paid story expansion that starts up the game’s second season of new DLC characters. The free update will also bring new stages and stage Fatalities. Aftermath and the update both launch on May 26.

And for Mileena fans? Don’t stop holding out hope. Ed Boon has been known to be a troll, but he’s also known to deliver. Perhaps this is just an early tease of more Mortal Kombat 11 Mileena to come. Or maybe not. Who knows?