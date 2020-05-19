A Limited Edition PS4 Pro for The Last of Us Part II will launch on the same day as the game. It’s a rather impressive piece of hardware, too. Ellie’s butterfly and fern tattoo adorn the Steel Black machine, but it’s not a mere sticker or painted-on design. The butterfly and fern pattern appears embossed—fully etched—on the PS4 Pro, each curve and line recessed. The full bundle costs $399 USD or $499 CAD; it features the specially designed PS4 Pro, Limited Edition DualShock 4, physical copy of TLoU Part II, and digital content such as a Dynamic Theme and Avatars.

Get a closer look at the console in the video below:

Fans who want to purchase the Limited Edition DualShock 4 separately will be able to do so for $64.99 USD or $74.99 CAD. The Steel Black controller features a matte finish, topped off with Ellie’s fern tattoo design on the right handle. The sequel’s logo also graces the DualShock 4’s touchpad.

Part II’s iconography is being added to other hardware products, as well. The Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset counts as one such product. Like the PS4 Pro and DualShock 4, the headset has a Steel Black matte finish with Ellie’s tattoo and the Part II logo adorning it. This special headset will cost $99.99 USD or $119.99 CAD. Additionally, Sony will release a Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II Officially Licensed Seagate 2TB Game Drive. Customers can grab this 2TB Game Drive that’s decorated with a laser-etched version of Ellie’s tattoo for $89.99 USD or $114.99 CAD.

For a look at all of the above, check out the following image gallery:

The Last of Us Part 2 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Launches Next Month WATCH GALLERY

Sony also teamed with Boulevard Brewing Co. for Space Camper Cosmic IPA six-packs. Thanks to the partnership, fans can enter for a chance to win a Limited Edition TLoU Part II PS4 Pro. Visit the Boulevard Brewing Co. website to enter.

The Last of Us Part II and its Limited Edition PS4 Pro launch next month on June 19th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]