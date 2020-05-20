Yesterday, 2K Games unleashed digital copies of Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Mafia III: Definitive Edition, and Mafia: Trilogy. The full collection features all three entries, though Mafia: Definitive Edition, a remake of the 2002 original, won’t launch until this August. Physical editions are on the cards, too, but it’s not as simple as some may hope.

Once the Mafia remake arrives in August, it will do so alongside a $40 physical edition. As of writing, Mafia: Definitive Edition’s physical version is available to preorder for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Amazon. A boxed edition for Mafia: Trilogy is in the works, as well. Yet, according to the game’s official website, “there are currently no plans to release a physical edition of Mafia: Trilogy in the Americas.” It’s unknown whether said plans may change in the future. At present, the FAQ only mentions that physical copies will roll out for “select EMEA and Asia territories.”

Mafia: Definitive Edition is described as a “complete overhaul” of the franchise’s first entry. Every facet of the experience has undergone a facelift, receiving myriad improvements across the board. Customers can expect a remake that boasts 4K and HDR-ready visuals, which dramatically alter the game’s look and feel. Anticipate similar adjustments in gameplay, too.

Other efforts to build upon the core experience will also be on display elsewhere. For example, the narrative has received an expansion of sorts. In addition, developers added 1930s motorcycles to the mix, along with new collectibles.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will launch digitally and physically this summer on August 28th.

[Source: Mafia: Trilogy FAQ, Amazon]