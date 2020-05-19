As previously promised, new details about Mafia: Trilogy went live this morning. While many of said details leaked online ahead of time, it’s still an exciting day for fans of the franchise. Mafia II: Definitive Edition is now available to purchase digitally for the price of $29.99. (Note: On PSN, you may have to scroll through the Mafia and Mafia II search results for a bit to find the Definitive Edition.)

2K Games announced the sequel’s Definitive Edition in the following trailer on Mafia’s official Twitter account:

Live the life of a gangster during the Golden Era of organized crime in this 4K remaster of #Mafia2. Featuring all 3 campaign add-ons, Mafia II: Definitive Edition is available now, both separately and as part of the #MafiaTrilogy.

The Mafia: Trilogy is also available to purchase digitally for $59.99. This packaging comes with a remade version of 2002’s Mafia, the Mafia II remaster, and Mafia III. Mafia: Definitive Edition, however, won’t release until later this summer on August 28th, according to the trilogy’s PSN listing.

Mafia II’s return was outed several weeks ago, courtesy of a few ratings board listings. 2K first began teasing Mafia: Trilogy last week with cryptic posts on the franchise’s long-dormant Twitter account. Once the teaser trailer hit the web, it was off to the races. A premature Microsoft Store leak featured details about the collection’s release date, screenshots, and more. The early release of Mafia II:Definitive Edition on the Australian PSN served as further proof of 2K’s release plans.

If you purchase the Trilogy now, you get instant access to the Definitive Editions of both Mafia II and III, and then will be able to download the full remake of Mafia when it releases on August 28. You can also purchase each game separately.

