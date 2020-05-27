Remember that Fast & Furious game that served as the big reveal for 2019’s The Game Awards? Well, it’s still trucking along. The new title from Slightly Mad Studios will not launch this month as previously scheduled, however. Fast & Furious Crossroads is now slated to hit the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on August 7, 2020.

The revised release date comes courtesy of a “Gameplay First Look” trailer, which recently went live online. This fresh look at Fast & Furious Crossroads runs approximately two and a half minutes long, showcasing gameplay footage. It’s… well, see for yourself in the video below:

The movie franchise’s stars are reprising their roles for the game adaptation. In the trailer above, Vin Diesel’s Dom, Michelle Rodriguez’ Letty, and Tyrese Gibson’s Roman can all be heard amid the high-octane action. The cast will also include Sonequa Martin-Green of The Walking Dead and Star Trek: Discovery fame, as well as Billions star Asia Kate Dillon.

Upon announcing the title last year, Slightly Mad Studios’ parent company, Codemasters, teased Fast & Furious Crossroads as “a team-based, vehicular-heist action game.” The team-based action certainly receives it fair share of attention in the first look gameplay reveal.

Fast & Furious‘ hallmark action isn’t the franchise’s only key facet being translated to the interactive medium. Crossroads is set to feature an “authentic” narrative, too, one that aims to expand upon the Fast & Furious universe. Additionally, this new adventure will have players globetrotting to locales such as Athens, Barcelona, and Morocco, all while making use of gadgets and a number of iconic vehicles.

Beyond the story-driven experience, Slightly Mad Studios is hard at work on delivering an “unprecedented three-way multiplayer mode.” Details on this particular front remain scant for the time being, but more concrete information will emerge in the weeks ahead.

[Source: Codemasters, Bandai Namco]