Project CARS developer Slightly Mad Studios has been acquired by Codemasters. As such, Codemasters’ impressive portfolio of racing titles now features Project CARS and another unannounced game from Slightly Made Studios, solely described as a “Hollywood blockbuster.” In addition, this expansion means Codemasters presently employs about 700 developers in offices around the world, including in London, Birmingham, Southam and Runcorn.

With regards to leadership, it does not seem as though much will change on that front for either of the two companies. For instance, the CEO of Codemasters Group, Frank Sagnier, will remain in his role. Meanwhile, Founder and Chief Executive of Slightly Mad Studios, Ian Bell, is also retaining his position within the developer.

According to Bell, this new partnership serves as a boon for both Codemasters and Slightly Mad Studios. Most notably, combining the two companies will allow them to learn from one another, while sharing resources. Sagnier shared a similar sentiment in a statement about the acquisition. This next step for Codemasters, said Sagnier, secures the company as a “global powerhouse in the development of racing titles.”

In addition to serving as a publisher, Codemasters develops a number of celebrated racing titles. The company’s catalogue includes the likes of GRID, F1, and Dirty Rally. Interestingly, all three series had releases hit store shelves at some point during this year.

Slightly Mad Studios’ most recent release, Project CARS 2, launched in 2017. A third installment is currently in development, though the team is still keeping things under wraps. At present, there seems no way of knowing when details will surface about Project CARS 3 and the “Hollywood blockbuster.”

[Source: Codemasters via Gematsu]