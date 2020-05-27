The last big update to the PlayStation 5’s official website went live around the time of Mark Cerny’s deep dive in March. Thus, a new update to the site has sparked speculation that Sony is hinting at another news roll out of some sort. Admittedly, the latest bit of information on the webpage consists of nothing novel. Still, that it’s been revised at all seems worthy of note.

As of writing, the following includes what Sony has recently added to the page:

Lightning speed Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do. Stunning games Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features. Breathtaking immersion Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio technology.

Again, there’s nothing new to go on here. But hopefully this does offer a hint at what’s to come. After all, rumors about when Sony will finally lift the lid on the console’s most interesting details have been swirling for months. And the company itself is responsible for the latest batch of rumors. During a corporate strategy meeting last week, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida teased that plans are in place to share info about PS5’s games lineup “soon.”

Of course, in this day and age, soon could translate to any number of things. Soon may not fall on the previously rumored June 4th date, however. Reportedly, said event, which Sony never confirmed, has been delayed to an unspecified time.

According to Sony, the PlayStation 5 remains on track to launch sometime this holiday season.