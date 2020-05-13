Sony has reiterated once more that PlayStation 5 remains on track for a planned holiday 2020 launch. And, despite the coronavirus situation, software development hasn’t seen any “major problems” either. The company divulged as much in a presentation after the recent release of its financial results for Fiscal Year 2019/2020, which ended March 31st.

Relayed by VG247, Sony explained the following,

Regarding the launch of the PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualifications of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season.

With regards to software development, the company added: “At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios.”

All of the above aligns with what Sony has said previously. Still, given the current state of things, continuous updates are indeed welcomed. These particular updates coincide with the release of Sony’s financial results, wherein it was revealed that the PlayStation 4’s lifetime sales now sit at over 110.4 million units sold.

According to VG247, the corporation also noted that first-party game sales are down. This isn’t too much of a surprise, since we are nearing the end of this console generation. However, such sales are sure to pick up steam in the weeks and months ahead. The Last of Us Part II finally hits PS4 next month on June 19th. Ghost of Tsushima, which will receive a gameplay deep dive during the next State of Play, is slated to release on July 17th.

[Source: Sony via VG247]