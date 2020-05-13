PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

PlayStation 4 Sales Cross 110 Million Units, Digital Sales Dominating Physical

ps4 lifetime sales

PlayStation 4 just hit yet another remarkable sales milestone. Sony’s latest financial results show the console has sold-in 110.4 million units since its 2013 launch. In Fiscal Year 2019/2020 alone, which ended on March 31, 2020, the system moved 13.6 million units. During that same time frame, more than 245 million units of software were shifted. Most interesting is that for the first time, digital sales exceeded those of the physical variety. The data shows that during Fiscal Year 2019/2020, 51 percent of the 245 million software sales were digital.

Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad compiled the data from Sony’s financial results. He shared his findings in the following tweet:

The shift towards more digital sales is outlined below:

In terms of its online services, Sony didn’t earn as much revenue compared to Fiscal Year 2018/2019, evidenced by a 14 percent year-on-year decrease. However, earnings-wise, that segment of the business still performed quite well. Such success primarily seems due to the rise in PlayStation Plus subscriptions, which now top 41.5 million users.

Despite a decrease in sales overall, the PS4 is still trucking along nicely. As of September 30, 2019, the system had surpassed 102.8 million in sales, making it the second best-selling console after the PlayStation 2.

[Source: Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]