Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition has been rather elusive for fans of the series. Square Enix announced the remaster at Tokyo Game Show 2018. Last summer, the publisher confirmed the title would arrive sometime during winter 2019. Obviously, such a release never came to pass. Fans eager to get their hands on this particular Final Fantasy entry don’t have too much longer to wait, though. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will land on the PS4, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch this summer on August 27th.

Check out the game’s release date trailer in the video below:

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles originally released in Japan in 2003 and North America in 2004 for the GameCube. The title never made its way to PlayStation platforms. This forthcoming remaster is quite the special release, then. Square Enix is working to make it even more special by adding in a few extra bells and whistles, too.

Improved audio and visuals are on the way, for example, introducing enhanced audio and updated HD visuals. The upgrades don’t stop there either, since the game world’s myriad inhabitants are all receiving new voice-overs. Online multiplayer is joining the fun as well, with up to four-player co-op enabled. Plus, cross-play support means anyone from another platform can jump in.

Those who purchase Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will additionally find themselves immersed in new dungeons. A brand-new “Mimic” feature will add to said immersion, allowing players to alter their character’s appearance to whatever other characters they’ve previously encountered. Players do this with Memory Crystals, earned by collecting stamps, completing “difficult dungeons,” and visiting Moogle Houses.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles follows the Crystal Caravans, a group that’s on the hunt for myrrh. This potent and precious dew comes from a Myrrh Tree and seems the only protection against a poisonous gas that threatens the world.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]