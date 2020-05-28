During the past console generation, game sizes have continued to increase to enormous proportions, taking up more space on our hard drives than ever before. Sony’s latest PlayStation exclusive is no exception. The Last of Us Part II download size is reported to be 78.3 GB, according to an image that was posted on the game’s subreddit. Multiple outlets have now been sent the game for review ahead of its June 19 release date, and it is believed the image of the download leaked via someone who has early access.

That size easily puts The Last of Us Part II within the top 10 largest PS4 games ever. For comparison, here are a few other notable PS4 game file sizes (including all current updates and add-ons, checked directly on my own PS4):

Destiny 2 – 98.69 GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 144.7 GB

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 98.32 GB

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 85.86 GB

The Division 2 – 109.3 GB

In terms of first- and second-party PS4 exclusives (including console exclusives like Death Stranding and Detroit), The Last of Us Part II seems to be the largest yet, just barely edging out Marvel’s Spider-Man (with its three DLC expansions):

Marvel’s Spider-Man – 72.31 GB

Uncharted 4 – 59.74 GB

God of War – 46.55 GB

Death Stranding – 49.41 GB

Days Gone – 38.71 GB

Detroit: Become Human – 43.22

It’s unknown how that The Last of Us Part II file size will translate to the physical disc copy of the game, but with hard drive installs of games being mandatory now, don’t expect it to save you much space over the digital version. Days Gone developer Sony Bend Studio was recently able to reduce that game’s file size by nearly half through various optimizations, so perhaps that too is something Naughty Dog will be able to achieve with future updates to The Last of Us Part II.

It’s also reported that game file sizes could be smaller on the PS5 as the default SSD will allow for additional optimizations and reductions of duplicate assets, which often account for the increased file sizes. Essentially, faster load times are created currently by having more places on the disc-based hard drive that the physical reader head can quickly access. Solid state drives eliminate the need for that workaround, meaning the actual game file itself can be smaller. Just how much smaller remains to be seen, though the default PS5 SSD is going to be less than 1 TB (825 GB, to be exact), so Sony obviously doesn’t think file sizes will be too much of an issue.

If you plan on getting the digital version of The Last of Us Part II, you’d better start looking at clearing some space now and figuring out what you can afford to delete. Remember that you’ll need about double that amount of space free, somewhere around 150 GB, so that your PS4 can download the file and then unpack and install it.

The Last of Us Part II releases exclusively on PS4 on June 19, 2020.

[Via: PSU]