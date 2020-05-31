Bandai Namco Entertainment has made “the difficult decision” to pull all official support for its remaining physical esports tournaments this year due to COVID-19.

In a press release, the publisher said that it made the decision “out of an abundance of care and caution for the health and safety of tournament participants and staff.” However, it’s working on digital event solutions for the remainder of the year.

An official statement reads:

Please note that while BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment’s official support for physical events has been cancelled for the 2020 World Tour, individual tournament organizers may still choose to continue holding physical events. We urge competitors and fans to seek tournament details through event websites and to use their best judgement regarding their personal on-site participation. We want to thank our competitors and fans for their understanding in this matter and we look forward to bringing back physical events when conditions permit us to do so. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected.

Affected tournaments include Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tekken, and Soulcalibur World Tours. Bandai Namco said that it’ll share news on digital events in due course. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

Help Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

PlayStation LifeStyle recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time. Visit the Centers for Disease Control at CDC.gov or the World Health Organization at WHO.int for the latest information on the coronavirus and learn what you can do to stop the spread.