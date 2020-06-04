The Microsoft Store has once more prematurely let loose details about a forthcoming rerelease. Kingdoms of Amalur’s return in the form of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning may be one of the more exciting leaks in recent memory, though. According to a Microsoft Store listing, publisher THQ Nordic plans to roll out the remaster later this summer on August 18th.

Twitter user Wario64 spotted the listing, which, naturally, only references an Xbox One release. The cult classic RPG is bound to make its way to the PlayStation 4 and PC, however.

A brief overview on the store page explains what to expect from this particular remaster. Most notably, fans should anticipate updated visuals and “refined gameplay.” The overview reads as follows,

The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world.

There are a few screenshots well worth gawking at, as well. Check them out in the post below, courtesy of Wario64:

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning originally launched in 2012. An exceptional RPG, the title provided an arguably unparalleled combat experience with deep and creative systems, alongside stunning execution. While the overarching narrative felt lacking, most who played appreciated the incredible potential of the game’s every facet. Unfortunately, said potential went without being explored much further, due to questionable business practices on the part of developer 38 Studios and its founder Curt Schilling.

THQ Nordic acquired the Kingdoms of Amalur IP in 2018, but noted that EA retained ownership of the publishing rights. This suggested THQ Nordic would have a difficult time developing a remaster. Yet, that seems to have worked in the latter publisher’s favor. Kaiko, the team responsible for Darksiders Warmastered Edition, is behind the remaster.

[Source: Microsoft Store via Wario64 on Twitter]