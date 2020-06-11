PS5 Reveal: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Revealed, Gameplay Shown

Ratchet & Clank are going on an interdimensional adventure in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the next chapter in the beloved series from Insomniac Games. Insomniac showed up to today’s PS5 reveal in a big way, showing off this as well as the next Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

Insomniac showed both a cinematic trailer and a look at gameplay for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, including a quick teaser of the pair getting separated and Clank meeting a female lombax in a different dimension. Few other details are known aside from the fact that it will utilize the PS5 tech and unique DualSense capabilities in a way that only PlayStation 5 games can.