And here we get to say that the rumors are true: Shown off during the PS5 reveal event today, Resident Evil 8 Village (Editor’s Note: After searching, it looks like the official title of the game is just Resident Evil Village, with the Roman Numeral VIII just being a clever visual trick in the logo, not part of the title) here to give everyone what’s they’ve always wanted from the beloved Capcom franchise: Werewolves, amazing-looking mansions, creepy cannibal ladies dressed up like they’re going to a ball, and Chris Redfield doing…uh…whatever he was doing there at the end. Killing Mia? Honestly, I’m not really sure. Is he the baddies? Shooting people isn’t very nice, so maybe so. Regardless, this trailer showed off a lot and debuted this new, eastern-European-esque gothic horror setting and theme that we’ve been hearing about in rumors for months on end. Take a look at the debut trailer.

That’s a lot to take in if I’m being real for a moment. It appears as those Resident Evil 7: Biohazard protagonist Ethan is back and in yet another locale that just looks like it sucks all around, with swirling snow and a haunted village that gives off some real Resident Evil 4 vibes. However, it does appear that werewolf is on the menu—or you’re on its menu, rather—and an evil witch of some kind has sway over this entire area.

Will the Redfield lineage be continued? Who knows, but it all looks spectacular running on the PS5. Capcom provided a bit of additional information: “Years after the tragic events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters has started over with his wife Mia, finally living in peace and putting the past behind them. However, Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from previous Resident Evil games, suddenly disrupts their life, throwing a devastated Ethan into a new and twisted nightmare in search of answers.”

The company says the next update about the game will be coming in August 2020.

Look for Resident Evil Village to come in 2021 for the PlayStation 5, first-person camera view, and all. I hope you aren’t afraid of werewolves. Or bugs. Or cannibal ladies.