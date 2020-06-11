I can’t say bad things about the LittleBigPlanet franchise. Like, literally. My wife will begin throwing things at my head if I saw one cross phrase about one of her favorite games of all time. Alas, the series took a real downward turn after that first, amazing game and I tend to blame it on the fact that it focused too much on the crafting and level-building aspects and not enough on the big adventures of Sackboy. There’s a reason Media Molecule split the crafting aspects off into its own thing, freeing up Sackboy to finally venture forth under his own power. Shown at the PS5 reveal event today, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the gorgeous, hoppy and/or boppy 3D-platformer that Sackboy has always deserved, and if the trailer is any indicator he’s also bringing along friends. Ch-ch-check, check it out.

From the mouth of Sony itself: “Iconic PlayStation hero, Sackboy returns in an all-new 3D adventure with a deeply immersive and expressive control scheme. Players can go on this epic platforming journey solo-style, or they can team up with friends for collaborative, chaotic multiplayer fun. Sackboy A Big Adventure is coming to PlayStation 5.” Not a lot to go on, but the trailer is worth a thousand words. That same The Go Team-style of music returns, as does the arts and crafts style that everyone now associates with the titular Sackboy. I love how the paper-machete chomping platforms look and it’s good to know that this classic style is making a return.

I always thought it weird that Sony never capitalized on having such a great, malleable mascot in Sackboy more than they did. It looks like the time is now, however, as this platforming coming to PlayStation 5 looks right up my alley and downright incredible. Will the multiplayer gameplay be as hectic and shouty as previous LittleBigPlanet entries? Only time will tell.