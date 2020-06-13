Resident Evil has become Capcom’s first franchise to surpass the 100 million sales milestone, the publisher announced.

Capcom lauded its strategy of making its games accessible in more than 250 countries. Speaking specifically about Resident Evil, the company attributed the milestone to a number of factors including “maintaining a consistent release schedule for new titles,” utilizing “cutting-edge technology to reimagine beloved hits,” and running price promotions.

The press release further states:

Going forward Capcom looks to further grow the franchise by leveraging its accumulated knowhow to launch games on next-generation platforms. This includes the recently announced latest core game in the series, Resident Evil Village, the sequel to the cumulative 7.5-million-unit selling Resident Evil 7 biohazard. Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

Capcom also revealed that 80 percent of Resident Evil‘s sales came from outside Japan.

More information on the recently announced Resident Evil Village (or Resident Evil 8 but “just not in name”) will be revealed in the near future. Capcom said that it applied what it has learned from previous entries to its development efforts and has promised to optimize Resident Evil Village for the next generation of consoles.

“With the combined power of next-gen and RE Engine, we can take our developers’ visions to new heights,” said producer Tsuyoshi Kanda. “Once again we’re planning a fresh take on survival horror – this time upping the ante on action a bit.”

Resident Evil Village will release in 2021.

[Source: Capcom]