Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Lightbulb Crew confirmed console release plans for Othercide back in February of this year. Finally, a firm date for the turn-based RPG is available. Othercide will descend on July 28th for the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One. A version for the Nintendo Switch is also in the works, but will launch at a later time.

Preorders are live on Steam and Xbox One, offering a 15 percent discount. Additionally, Steam players can preorder the Game + OST + Artbook Bundle for another special discount. As of writing, it remains unclear as to whether similar deals will make their way to the PlayStation Store. However, preorders will soon be made available on both the PS4 and Switch platforms, Focus Home Interactive revealed.

As is often the case, a brand-new trailer went live alongside the release date news for Othercide. Check it out in the video linked below:

A gothic tactical RPG, Othercide will see players take on the task of assembling humanity’s last hope. Said hope comes in the form of The Daughters, beings who represent “echoes of the greatest warrior to ever live.” Their job is to thwart Suffering and the Nightmare Creatures.

The Daughters’ survival is contingent upon a player’s combat abilities, which is where tactics enter the mix. Each decision defines their skills, as well as their personality traits. Other choices, those in the heat of combat, will prove far more difficult to manage. For example, there may be instances wherein sacrificing one Daughter guarantees the survival of another.

Unsurprisingly, combat rests at the core of the Othercide experience. Described as an “intricate dance of spectacular actions and counters,” the RPG’s combat makes use of a Dynamic Timeline System. With this, players can plan ahead and plan smartly to outwit foes on the battlefield. Such attention to detail seems as though it will especially prove beneficial in boss fights with “dread creatures.”

[Source: Focus Home Interactive]