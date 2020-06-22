Free Upgrade to Marvel’s Avengers PS5 When You Buy the PS4 Version

As we get closer to next-gen release, you’re probably starting to reconsider purchasing new games that come out on this generation if they’ll just be on next-gen too. After all, what’s the point in buying games like Marvel’s Avengers, the next Call of Duty, or Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 if they are just coming to PS5 eventually? Why not wait for the better version, especially if you plan to be an earlier adopter of the new technology? Cyberpunk solved that problem with a delay to November, and now Sony has confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version if you purchase it on PS4.

It doesn’t matter if you get the digital or disc-based version, players who buy Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version with all of its enhancements (more on those below). The game will feature cross-generation play too, so PS4 and PS5 players can continue to play together. The save system isn’t detailed, but if the save is retained on the server side (similar to how games like Destiny 2 handle it), then it should transfer up to the next-gen version without any issues. The post on the PlayStation Blog does not detail any time limitations for this upgrade offer.

In the announcement, Crystal Dynamics CTO Gary Synthen detailed exactly what improvements Marvel’s Avengers PS5 will have over its PS4 counterpart. The next-gen version of the game is being developed with improved texture resolution, increased draw distance, enhanced ambient occlusion, and a “variety of new graphics features.” The team included a number of new screenshots (seen both above and below) showing off the improvements they were able to push from the PS5. Marvel’s Avengers PS5 will have two custom modes, one focused on enhanced graphics features for the best image quality, and the other targeting frame rate at 60 fps and dynamic 4K resolution.

Synthen talked about the SSD allowing for instant loading of missions around the world map. “Without any optimization work, the loading and streaming of Marvel’s Avengers improved by an order of magnitude on PS5.” He went on to say that with optimization, load times basically disappear altogether.

As with most games being touted for the PS5, they couldn’t go without mentioning the DualSense controller, as well as the PS5’s custom 3D audio engine and “new platform features that allow you to jump straight into the action.” Of that last note, Synthen said, ” We have great ideas on ways to leverage these features in Marvel’s Avengers and are looking forward to seeing our players’ reactions.”

Marvel’s Avengers launches on PS4 on September 4, 2020, and the PS5 version will be available at the PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. Now that its confirmed to cross over, make sure you preorder your copy of the game now to enjoy it when it releases in September.

[Source: PS Blog]