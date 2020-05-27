It’s been a while since Crystal Dynamics shared new footage of Marvel’s Avengers in action. Thankfully, the wait to see more will end in roughly one month’s time. On June 24th, the development team will assemble a “War Table” for a stream all about the title’s gameplay and co-op.

Details regarding the stream were unveiled on the official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account, complete with a video from the devs. Check it out below:

We’ve reassembled at home and are working to finish our mission. We can’t wait to show you new gameplay and co-op in our first Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE stream on June 24! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/fi4DxuYwZk — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 27, 2020

According to the video, the War Table stream is a response to the current situation surrounding coronavirus. Yes, working from home and other quarantine initiatives have proven difficult for development as a whole. However, the Marvel’s Avengers crew feels as though the “new challenges” are fueling their passion.

In addition, the end of the video teases exactly what to expect during the stream. Apparently, fans can look forward to a new look at new trailers, co-op gameplay, and story missions.

The last big bit of news concerning Marvel’s Avengers came in the form of a trophy leak. Unless things change, it seems the full trophy list is available to peruse online, spoilers included. Such a leak arrived on the heels of Square Enix’s unveiling two different special editions–Deluxe and Earth’s Mightiest.

The Deluxe Edition features an exclusive Obsidian Outfit Pack, six Obsidian nameplates, and 72-hour early access. Meanwhile, Earth’s Mightiest will net customers a host of physical items, including a statue of Captain America, Hulk Bobblehead, steelbook case, Black Widow’s Belt Buckle, and 72-hour early access.

Marvel’s Avengers comes to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One later this year on September 4th, and is also expected to release later for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

[Source: Marvel’s Avengers on Twitter]