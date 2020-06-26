Publisher Funcom and developer Mighty Kingdom are postponing the release of Conan Chop Chop once again. Earlier this year, Funcom pushed the title’s launch to an unspecified Q2 2020 date. The latest delay will still see the action-adventure rogue-like roll out this year. However, a firm launch date presently remains under wraps. Funcom intends to announce new release plans “at a later time” via press release and a post on its website.

Plans were originally in place for Conan Chop Chop to land in September of 2019. The game’s initial delay pushed it back several months to February 2020. As noted above, another delay postponed the Might Kingdom title to Q2 2020. In a press release via Gamasutra, Funcom explained that the latest move will “allow for further development.”

Mighty Kingdom’s Conan Chop Chop takes place in the Conan the Barbarian universe, which is nearing its doom. If Conan is unable to stop the wicked wizard Thoth-Amon from releasing an ancient evil known as Xaltotun, the world will forever be shrouded in darkness. Players won’t only assume the role of the mighty Conan, though. The game’s roster of playable characters includes several other warrior gods, too, each just as formidable in combat as the titular Conan. A vast selection of weapons and items also guarantees players have the ability to tailor their own style of play.

Whenever Mighty Kingdom is ready to release Conan Chop Chop, it will launch on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and the Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Funcom via Gamasutra]