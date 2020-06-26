CD Projekt RED and Singapore-based gaming chair manufacturer Secretlab have partnered up for a special Cyberpunk 2077-inspired chair. The chair is available to purchase now through Secretlab’s official online store, though quantities are limited. There are two versions of the chair from which to choose–OMEGA Series ($449 USD) and TITAN Series ($489 USD). Basic models for each more or less feature the same design scheme, but the TITAN Series is designed with those on the taller side in mind.

Dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 in a real netrunner’s style with a chair directly from @secretlabchairs! Choose your seat at https://t.co/Iy3ofDXRyt! pic.twitter.com/YGJ7PhGZzZ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 26, 2020

As you can see in the clip above, Secretlab’s Cyberpunk 2077 chair incorporates many of the game’s unique elements into its design. The upholstery is colored a bright yellow in front, accented by stylized black lines. Meanwhile, the chair’s back is all black, with the Samurai logo emblazoned across it the middle.

The announcement of this fancy Cyberpunk 2077-themed product comes the day after CD Projekt RED’s Night City Wire stream. During the broadcast, the studio showcased a brand-new trailer, gameplay footage of the Braindance feature, and announced an anime project–Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The latter is in development by the makers of Kill la Kill, Studio Trigger, and will take on the form of a standalone story set in Night City. Cyberpunk Edgerunners will begin streaming on Netflix on an unspecified in 2022.

CD Projekt recently delayed Cyberpunk 2077 out of its September launch date. The eagerly anticipated sci-fi RPG is now slated to hit consoles and PC later in the fall on November 19th.

[Source: Secretlab via Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]