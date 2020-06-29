Today marks the 10th anniversary of the PlayStation Plus service’s launch. In celebrating such an occasion, Sony has announced the July 2020 lineup of freebies, along with a bonus game. That’s right, PS Plus subscribers will gain access to three PS4 titles next month–Erica, NBA 2K20, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Next month’s PS Plus offerings will become available on July 7th. The last day to secure downloads for each of the three games will fall on August 3rd.

Erica counts as July’s bonus title. It is a “feature-length cinematic experience” that follows the titular Erica, who’s haunted by nightmares about her father’s murder. In the game, memories of her tragic childhood mysteriously resurface, forcing her to uncover the truth regarding the horrific events. Akin to other popular FMV experiences, player choice matters above all else, thanks to a branching narrative and multiple endings. It’s worth noting that this particular adventure requires a mobile companion app, which players can download free of charge.

As the premier basketball simulator, NBA 2K20 represents the franchise’s continued evolution. Meanwhile, Rise of the Tomb Raider offers hard-hitting action that sees Lara Croft embark on her second adventure in the rebooted trilogy from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal. PS Now subscribers can wrap up the trilogy with Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which will remain on the streaming service until September 7th.

Later in the week, Sony plans to unleash a free PS4 theme in honor of PS Plus’ 10-year celebration. According to a post on the PS Blog, the theme will only be accessible for a limited period of time. The service’s multiplayer offerings are getting some of the love, too. A free multiplayer weekend will last from July 4th at 12:01am to July 5th at 11:59pm, based on your local time.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]