In a month where the fighting game community has been ripped apart by sexual assault allegations, confessions of wrong-doing, alleged pedophilia, and even its top tournament organizers being removed, another big name is stepping away from the world of fighting games for a different reason. Former Street Fighter V Capcom Cup overall champion Du “NuckleDu” Dang announced his retirement from professional play yesterday following a severe automobile accident on July 2. Dang will make a full recovery from the incident but said on Twitter that he will be “putting [his] controller down.” He retires as one of the most successful players in the SFV era.

I will be putting my controller down now. Furthermore, I will step away from social media in general since I can’t offer you guys anything anymore. Life is short and unforgiving. Call loved ones, make amends, go outside, and don’t let social media consume you. Take care. <3 — Du Dang (@NuckleDuDang) July 7, 2020

The announcement comes with a wave of support for the consummate champion in both Street Fighter IV and V, known for his aggressive Guile play in both games. Fellow retired FGC player and current commentator David “UltraDavid” Graham said on his Twitter account last night “It’s just not true that you can’t offer us anything anymore, whether you can play or not. Your gameplay isn’t the most important thing about you, and it never was.”

“Be different, don’t be afraid to take risks.” This line from @NuckleDuDang always stood out to me. Gonna miss you seeing you in bracket buddy, thanks for always being a motivating force in my life and I hope to see you again when covid clears up. We’ll be here waiting for you. pic.twitter.com/ejK4imfJH9 — Alex Myers (@AlexMyersFGC) July 7, 2020

NuckleDu’s tournament history speaks for itself, which includes first-place finishes at the likes of Canada Cup 2016, Combo Breaker 2017 and 2018, the Capcom Pro Tour North American Regional Finals, and his signature victory as overall Capcom Cup 2016 champion for which he won $230,000.