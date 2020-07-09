Capcom officially unveiled the long-rumored Resident Evil Village last month during Sony’s PS5 showcase. Since then, the company has clarified a few things here and there. For example, RE Village is not Resident Evil 8 in name. Still, Capcom is curious about how fans feel with regards to the naming convention. That curiosity extends elsewhere as well. As such, a new RE Village-centric survey is now live online. Most notably, it asks questions about the name and whether fans want a demo.

One section of the survey is devoted exclusively to the name Resident Evil Village. This specific portion asks participants whether the name is fitting and what Village leads one to believe about the project itself. A number of questions also center on player expectations. For instance, participants are to answer whether they anticipate new enemies, returning foes, puzzle-solving, a fresh narrative, and more.

Another page of the survey has fans select options regarding their intentions of purchasing RE Village. The most intriguing is the “I’d prefer to try a demo before I purchase” option. From there, participants are asked about the likelihood of their playing a demo should one go live. Demos aren’t unheard of when it comes to the long-running horror series. The “Beginning Hour” trial was available ahead of RE7’s release. Plus, Capcom released free demos for the remakes of RE2 and RE3. Perhaps the publisher aims to roll out another when it’s RE Village’s time to shine?

The new Resident Evil entry will launch in 2021 on the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

