With all the burgeoning hype surrounding the latest Far Cry 6 news, franchise fans and newcomers may be pleased to learn Far Cry 3 Classic Edition is incredibly cheap at the moment. PS4 players can grab a copy of the series’ most celebrated entry for just $2.99 on the PS Store in the US and £2.49 on the storefront’s UK version. According to both listings, the sale kicked off a couple of days ago, and will come to an end later in the month on July 23rd.

Ubisoft originally released Far Cry 3 on the PS3, PC, and Xbox 360 in 2012. Far Cry 3 Classic Edition launched on current-gen consoles in 2018. (Far Cry 5 Season Pass holders were able to access the rerelease for free.) The first-person title takes place on a remote island, wherein the protagonist is vacationing with a group of friends. Things quickly get out of hand; thus, players soon find themselves scrambling to save who they can just to make it out alive.

Far Cry 3’s then inventive open-world mechanics were vaunted at the time. Of course, many of these facets set the stage for other Ubisoft open-world experiences, Assassin’s Creed and subsequent Far Cry installments included. But the villainous Vaas, played by Michael Mando, served as Far Cry 3’s true breakout star. Surely, the $3 sale price is worth it for re-experiencing Vaas’ antics alone.

At this weekend’s Ubisoft Forward, the publisher will showcase a brand-new Far Cry entry, starring Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito. The actor plays the dictator of a fictional country named Yara. Meanwhile, players will assume the role of Dani Rojas, the guerrilla fighter working tirelessly to overthrow the tyrant’s regime. Fans can tune in to the full reveal on July 12th at 12:00pm PST. Some rumors say this game will end up being a prequel to Far Cry 3, with the child seen in the key art image actually a younger Vaas.

[Source: PlayStation Store]