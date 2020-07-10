Earlier this morning, the Hong Kong version of the PlayStation Store incidentally let loose details about Far Cry 6. As speculation previously suggested, Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito will indeed star as the villain. Instead of avoiding the topic altogether or otherwise awkwardly fumbling around the leak, Ubisoft is facing the leak head on in a playful manner.

A post on Far Cry’s official Twitter page features a quick teaser of the new title; Esposito stands front and center, a quick video as he lights a cigar with a butane lighter. “Anton would not be pleased,” the tweet says, clearly referring to the leak. The tweet further confirms that Far Cry 6 will receive a more formal reveal during this Sunday’s Ubisoft Forward digital event. See the teaser in the post linked below:

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

According to the since-removed PSN listing, Esposito’s character, presumably Anton, is the dictator of Yara. Leaked key art indicates this fictional country may be based on Cuba. The player will assume the role of Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter who aims to topple Yara’s dictatorship. Rojas will employ a wide variety of vehicles, makeshift weapons, and the Amigos (updated Fangs for Hire) to complete the mission at hand.

Moreover, the listing noted that Far Cry 6 counts as the franchise’s most expansive “playground to date.” In exploring, players will venture through lush jungles, pass along beaches, and navigate the capital city of Esperanza. Should this PSN listing prove correct, fans may experience all of the above starting February 18, 2021. Supposedly, those who purchase the title on PS4 will gain access to a free next-gen upgrade for the PS5.

Ubisoft Forward’s pre-show goes live on Sunday, July 12th at 11:00am PST. The main event will kick off an hour later at 12:00pm PST.

[Source: Far Cry Game on Twitter]