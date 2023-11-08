Ubisoft Hit by Layoffs, Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry Studio Impacted

Ubisoft is the latest video game company to undergo layoffs in 2023, with its Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry studio in Montreal impacted the most. Approximately 124 positions have been cut, mainly across Ubisoft’s VFX and IT teams.

Ubisoft confirms layoffs in statement

The layoffs were first reported by Kotaku and later confirmed by Ubisoft in an official statement. The company said that it’s aiming to reorganize and optimize its resources, and didn’t take the decision lightly.

“Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to streamline our operations and enhance our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for success in the long term,” Ubisoft said. “In this context, today we announced that we are reorganizing our Canadian studios’ general and administrative functions and reducing headcount in Hybride (our VFX studio based in Montreal) and in our global IT team, which impacts 124 positions overall. These are not decisions taken lightly and we are providing comprehensive support for our colleagues who will be leaving Ubisoft during this transition.”

Ubisoft’s projects have undergone a number of delays, resulting in a scant release schedule. Its most recent game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, was reportedly meant to fill in the gap. The game was originally conceived as AC Valhalla‘s DLC.