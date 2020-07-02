While actor Giancarlo Esposito is known for a number of roles and appearances over the years–most recently in a turn as a villain on Disney’s The Mandalorian–we might as well be honest: He’s Gus Fring. The layered, cold-hearted villain from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul is one of many elements that came together to create one of the most memorable TV dramas of all time. So, when the Gus Fring actor says that he’s working on a new game project it seems natural to think about game franchises where the villain takes a center-stage starring role. We might be wrong, but, c’mon: It’s gotta be a new Far Cry, right?

In an interview with Collider, Esposito talked about the difficulties of acting for motion capture, including a big upcoming video game Esposito couldn’t reveal. “This video game I did; which is going to be huge. Can’t really mention,” he said. Esposito also mentioned that the work involved a “new style of acting,” which could mean anything, but it certainly sounds like some of the villain-centric monologing of the Far Cry franchise. After all, we’re talking about a game series whose villains are so iconic that the actors portraying them are now just simply known as the characters themselves. Far Cry 3’s Vaas (who was actually only the midgame villain). Far Cry 4’s Pagan Min. Far Cry 5’s Joseph Seed, or “The Father.” Each have been iconic, charsimatic, and hated villains that have headed up each of these games. How do you up the stakes one more time? Maybe with Esposito.

We also know that these things tend to run on cycles, and we’re more than due for a new Far Cry reveal, given the last numbered game in the franchise released in 2018 (not counting the Far Cry 5 sequel story New Dawn, which came out in January of 2019.) Having a known name and voice like Giancarlo Esposito could be a huge boon to a franchise looking to make a new identity in the next-gen era and Far Cry still seems like the most viable candidate, but to be honest, that’s pure speculation. Esposito could be a part of anything at this point. If not Far Cry, what franchise do you, dear reader, think that he’d best work in? Let us know in the comments.

[Via: GameSpot]