For quite some time, Ubisoft games have followed the model of offering an Early Access bonus on Special Editions. This bonus typically sees purchasers of more premium versions gain access to a title three days early. With Watch Dogs: Legion at least, it seems Ubisoft will abandon this practice.

Niko Partners Analyst Daniel Ahmad shared word on the matter in the following post:

Ubisoft no longer doing 3 day early access on its games. pic.twitter.com/y1jzHkoYWz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 13, 2020

According to the post, the previously announced three-day early Access perk will be removed from Watch Dogs: Legion’s Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions. Ahmad noted in a subsequent tweet that while many listings for Legion continue to feature the three-day Early Access bonus, they will be altered soon.

This move apparently serves as an effort to “refine the content” that launches with special packages. In turn, Legion’s Season Pass will offer extra story-centric content. Players can still expect to receive previously promised cosmetics and characters, however. it’s just hte three-day early access bonus that is being revised. The game will now be available at launch for all players regardless of which version you buy.

At the time of writing, it is unknown whether the publisher plans to have these changes reflected across the board on all of its titles going forward (though Ahmad’s tweet seems to indicate that’s the plan). It’s worth noting that listings for neither Assassin’s Creed Valhalla nor Far Cry 6 include mention of an Early Access perk on Ubisoft’s online storefront.

Watch Dogs: Legion comes to PS4, Google Stadia, PC, and Xbox One this fall on October 29th. It will also launch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on an unspecified date. Those who purchase a copy on PS4/Xbox One will gain access to a free update for the game’s PS5/Xbox Series X version.

[Source: Ubisoft via Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]