NPD data for the month of June in the United States is rolling out now. Unsurprisingly, The Last of Us Part II’s performance is nothing to scoff at. The Naughty Dog sequel counts as June’s best-selling game. In addition, Part II debuted on the US NPD charts at number three for top-selling game in 2020, thus far.

Mat Piscatella, an NPD analyst, shared the news in a lengthy and informative Twitter thread. The following chart from Piscatella outlines the top 20 selling titles in the month of June:

US NPD SW – June 2020 Top 20 Sellers – The Last of Us: Part II debuts at #1, Ring Fit Adventure jumps to #7 from #835 in May. pic.twitter.com/fSp41O9Vhk — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 17, 2020

Further down the thread, the analyst notes that TLoU Part II debuted at number three in terms of this year’s top 10 sellers. See the post in question below:

US NPD SW – YTD 2020 Top 10 Sellers – The Last of Us: Part II jumps to #3 on the chart after only one month in market. pic.twitter.com/O4bVhTBmcZ — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 17, 2020

Naturally, this also means TLoU Part II debuted as the best-selling title on PS4 for the month of June. Piscatella additionally notes that Part II is currently the second biggest launch for a Sony-published title in terms of U.S. sales. Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac still reigns supreme in this regard. Beyond Naughty Dog’s latest successes, there are other stats well worth mentioning.

Compared to June 2019, hardware spending declined by 17 percent last month. (With new consoles on the horizon, this isn’t too surprising.) However, sales on accessories and game cards increased 29 percent year-over-year. Spending in general, across hardware, software, accessories, and game cards, totaled an impressive $1.2 billion. According to the NPD’s data, this serves as the “highest tracked spend” for June since a count of $1.3 billion in 2009.

[Source: Mat Piscatella on Twitter]