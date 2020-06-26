It’s official, as of June 21st, The Last of Us Part II sold over four million copies during its opening weekend. This worldwide sales figure secures it a place as the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive to date.

Sony announced the news in a PS Blog post from PlayStation Worldwide Marketing SVP, Eric Lempel. The post itself is rather brief, getting right to the point. However, it does feature a note from Naughty Dog VP and TLoU Part II Creative Director, Neil Druckmann. Read Druckmann’s message to fans in the statement below:

We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week. We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar.

The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog. We can imagine no greater honor than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone.

The sequel’s record-breaking sales in various regions across the globe, such as the UK and Japan, meant it was bound to perform above and beyond expectations. For context, Marvel’s Spider-Man previously counted as the PS4’s fastest-selling title at 3.3 million copies sold in its opening weekend. Before Insomniac’s adventure dethroned it, the crown belonged to 2018’s God of War at 3.1 million units moved during its debut.

The Last of Us Part II is in stores now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]