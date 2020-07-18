Sony’s Head of Worldwide Marketing, Eric Lempel, has said that despite the PlayStation 4 inching towards the end of its life cycle, there’s “still a ton of life” left in the console and there’s “a lot more to come” for PS4 players.

Speaking to Geoff Keighley, Lempel acknowledged that many upcoming experiences are only possible on the PS5 but the PS4 is “a big part everything we do” and Sony will continue to support it for the foreseeable future.

We believe that all of these things combined, as well as all the other great PS5 features we’ve spoken about, really lead to a next generation experience. And in many cases, we can’t take everybody with us from previous consoles into that experience. You need new hardware, you need new devices to experience what these developers want you to experience. PS4 is a big part of everything we do, and will continue to be a big part of everything we do. There’s a lot more to come for PS4. I think we’re seeing some of the greatest titles of this generation release in recent weeks, but that will continue. PS5 is the next generation product, but we’ve got a lot to come for people on PS4. There’s still a ton of life in that product.

Lempel is referring to the recent releases of The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, both of which were praised by critics. The Last of Us II went on to become one of Sony’s biggest exclusives to date.

