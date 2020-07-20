OoOoo! It’s the Bugsnax Theme on Vinyl and Digital Music Streaming

Look, the biggest takeaway from the recent PlayStation Future of Gaming PS5 reveal event is that the Bugsnax theme slaps. You know it. I know it. We all know it. And while we may not fully know what Bugsnax is in regards to gameplay, we do know a catchy tune when we hear it. If you’re the type to collect niche musical vinyl–Such as myself, despite not having a record player–then today you’re in luck. Up for pre-order via physical games goods website iam8bit, the Bugsnax theme by artist Kero Kero Bonito can be yours on vinyl, shipping at some point in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Talkin’ bout Bugsnax We’re jazzed to be bringing the hit single “It’s Bugsnax” from @KeroKeroBonito to 7″ Vinyl. Made in collaboration with our buds at @YoungHorses, this vinyl will be tucked into an actual Strawberry-scented scratch-n-sniff jacket. https://t.co/Alsl7luZbF pic.twitter.com/2MDvdiPrKt — iam8bit (@iam8bit) July 20, 2020

“From the moment of our very first ‘bugsnax’ sighting—a large-eyed strawberry, crawling around on its leaf limbs — it was clear that the weird world of Bugsnax was something incredibly special, and a feat that only Young Horses, the eclectic developer behind Octodad: Dadliest Catch, could conjure. iam8bit is so jazzed—and a bit hungry—to introduce an exclusive 7” vinyl single featuring ‘It’s Bugsnax!’ the catchy, full-length theme song from the British indie pop delight, Kero Kero Bonito,” iam8bit said about the release. “What you heard in the trailer was a mere sliver of the full track, served up on delicious (and translucent) strawberry wax, lovingly screen-printed with seeds on the B-Side. To keep the album fresh, the vinyl is snuggly tucked into a scratch-n-sniff jacket (that smells like actual strawberries). Infuse your nose and ears with these delectable scents and sounds, in anticipation of Bugsnax arriving on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for Holiday 2020.”

Now, I don’t know if I need a scratch-n-sniff jacket, but I’ll certainly and willingly accept one into my life as if it rang my doorbell and offered me literature in regards to my immortal soul. I’ve already made my preorder and you can too. That way you can still annoy/entertain your pets and spouses alike by playing the Bugsnax theme over and again while we wait for its release on PS4 and PS5..

Don’t have a record player? That’s fine. “It’s Bugsnax!” is also available on streaming services, and we’ve got a handy Spotify embed below so you don’t even have to wait to start listening.

I’m sorry ahead of time.