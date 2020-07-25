Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition for consoles and PC. Based on the Nintendo Switch version, the Definitive Edition will come with extra character stories, quality of life improvements, Japanese voice track, and a number of other features.
Extra stories include:
- Erik’s story: Separated from the party, and in real danger, quick-fingered thief Erik must rely on an unexpected ally for help. What follows is an emotional adventure that asks: what are you willing to sacrifice for your friends?
- Sylvando’s story: The eternally optimistic Sylvando encounters a world full of danger and darkness. He resolves to restore joy and laughter to the stricken people – and enacts a daringly flamboyant plan.
- Jade’s story: As a skilled fighter, Jade’s not one to run from injustice. But the evil she encounters in the city of Octagonia may be more than even she can handle…
- Rab’s story: When the magician Rab chases after a pretty face, he finds himself back in a familiar and nostalgic place. Forced to confront the past and relive happier times, will he ever want to leave?
Features include:
- 16-bit world of Tickington
- Full game playable in 2D
- New photo mode
- Fully orchestrated soundtrack
- New ultra-fast battle mode
Quality of life improvements will add the following:
- A new quick command menu lets you access common functions in seconds
- The ability to summon your horse (almost) anywhere outside of towns and dungeons
- The ability to craft items in any location
- More voiced dialogue
- New cosmetic-only appearance options
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition will release on December 4th.