Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition for consoles and PC. Based on the Nintendo Switch version, the Definitive Edition will come with extra character stories, quality of life improvements, Japanese voice track, and a number of other features.

Extra stories include:

Erik’s story : Separated from the party, and in real danger, quick-fingered thief Erik must rely on an unexpected ally for help. What follows is an emotional adventure that asks: what are you willing to sacrifice for your friends?

Sylvando's story: The eternally optimistic Sylvando encounters a world full of danger and darkness. He resolves to restore joy and laughter to the stricken people – and enacts a daringly flamboyant plan.

Jade's story: As a skilled fighter, Jade's not one to run from injustice. But the evil she encounters in the city of Octagonia may be more than even she can handle…

Rab's story: When the magician Rab chases after a pretty face, he finds himself back in a familiar and nostalgic place. Forced to confront the past and relive happier times, will he ever want to leave?

Features include:

16-bit world of Tickington

Full game playable in 2D

New photo mode

Fully orchestrated soundtrack

New ultra-fast battle mode

Quality of life improvements will add the following:

A new quick command menu lets you access common functions in seconds

The ability to summon your horse (almost) anywhere outside of towns and dungeons

The ability to craft items in any location

More voiced dialogue

New cosmetic-only appearance options

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition will release on December 4th.