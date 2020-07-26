‘More Banwaves’ Incoming for Call of Duty Cheaters, Warns Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward has warned Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters of an impending banwave in light of ongoing complaints, especially from console players whose experience has been marred by cross-play.

In a note on Twitter, the developer outlined its next steps and consequences for engaging in unauthorized activity as follows:

Cheating will not be tolerated. More banwaves are coming. If you receive a ban it is for unauthorized manipulation of game data. Don’t fall for unscrupulous services offering cheats and modifications, there are fraudulent. For a list of security and enforcement policy details, please visit https://support/activision.com/mwpolicy Please do not use unauthorized 3rd party software to mod of hack. This includes tools such as hex editors, that equip items you have not acquired properly. We define this as cheating and there is no place for that in our game. This is a bannable offense and you risk losing your account. Unauthorized 3rd party software includes, but it not limited to aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stats hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors or any software used to deliberately modify game data or memory. Don’t do it. This may result in being banned. Avoid tutorials and services that offer ways to modify your camo. Anything that suggests altering the memory on your console or PC in order to acquire new gear, items or loadouts beyond what is offered in-game is a hack, and is considered cheating. We will enforce accordingly, which may result in being banned.

Infinity Ward has been repeatedly criticized for what many view as its soft warnings. The developer claims to have banned thousands of cheaters thus far but players say anti-cheat measures have had little impact.

It remains to be seen if the aforementioned steps will improve the multiplayer experience or not.

[Source: Infinity Ward]