Folks over at Video Games Chronicle have viewed The PlayStation Revolution documentary ahead of its release, and have shared an interesting tidbit that delves into the troubled launch of the PS3 and how it nearly spelled doom for PlayStation.

In the film, former Sony executive Shahid Kamal Ahmad revealed how Sony went through a difficult period with the PS3 and although it was considered “an extraordinary piece of hardware,” the journey resulted in Sony transforming itself from a corporate perspective. According to Ahmad, this was a much-needed transformation that brought us the hugely successful PS4 and that Sony knew that if it didn’t get things right, “it could’ve been the end” for PlayStation.

It was definitely a difficult period, because a lot of work had to be done to turn around the technical deficit and the monetary deficit created by the launch of this extraordinary piece of hardware. The PlayStation that emerged at the end of PS3 was a much more gritty, determined, focused entity – and I’m not saying this from a personal perspective, but from a corporate perspective – than the much more hubristic organisation at the beginning of the PS3 era. I think even we were surprised by just how rapturous the reception was for PS4, because it was a kind of redemption as well. We’d been through the fire with PS3 and now everything was on the line. We had to get this right and if we didn’t, it could’ve been the end.

Kamal added that the team that launched the PS4 was much more “humble, passionate, and excited” as a result of the organizational shift.

The PlayStation Revolution will release in September.

[Source: VGC]