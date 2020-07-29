UK filmmakers Nicola Caulfield and Anthony Caulfield launched a Kickstarter in 2016 to crowdfund a documentary about PlayStation’s contribution to the gaming industry. PlayStation executive Shuehei Yoshida went on to back the project, titled From Bedrooms to Billions: The PlayStation Revolution. Not much has been seen of the film since then, but it has now reemerged with a new trailer and a firm release date. Gaming industry and film fans can learn more about the PlayStation revolution when the Caulfields’ project hits Blu-ray and digital platforms on September 7th.

Check out the new trailer for From Bedrooms to Billions: The PlayStation Revolution in the video linked below:

This documentary from the Caulfields aims to explore it all, from the iconic T-Rex demo to the powerhouse that the PlayStation brand has become today. As such, a slew of significant industry figureheads were interviewed for the project. The likes of Mark Cerny, David Jaffe, Hideo Kojima, Shinji Mikami, Ted Price, Jim Ryan, and Kazunori Yamauchi all took part in interviews, for example.

From Bedrooms to Billions: The PlayStation Revolution couldn’t be set to release at a better time, either. September of this year marks the 25th anniversary of the first PlayStation’s launch in the United States and the United Kingdom.

A Special Edition version is also in the works, which will be replete with the following special features:

Creating Wipeout – RT – 10mins 31 sec (featuring game creator Nick Burcombe and Psygnosis founder Ian Hetherington)

– RT – 10mins 31 sec (featuring game creator Nick Burcombe and Psygnosis founder Ian Hetherington) Creating Gran Turismo – RT – 19mins 12 secs (featuring creator Kazunori Yamauchi)

– RT – 19mins 12 secs (featuring creator Kazunori Yamauchi) Net Yaroze – RT – 6mins 46 secs (featuring Phil Harrison and Paul Holman)

– RT – 6mins 46 secs (featuring Phil Harrison and Paul Holman) Audio on PS2 – 3mins 12 secs (featuring Jason Page)

– 3mins 12 secs (featuring Jason Page) Director’s commentary with Anthony Caulfield, Nicola Caulfield, Heather Gibson & Gavin Rummery (Tomb Raider), Steve Merrett (PlayStation journo) and Shahid Ahmad (former Sony PlayStation dev commissioner)

with Anthony Caulfield, Nicola Caulfield, Heather Gibson & Gavin Rummery (Tomb Raider), Steve Merrett (PlayStation journo) and Shahid Ahmad (former Sony PlayStation dev commissioner) Photo Gallery

