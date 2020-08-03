Sometime this fall, Bandai Namco Entertainment plans to unleash Tekken 7‘s Season 4 content. New character moves, characters, and various enhancements are on the way, then, ushering in the “evolution of Tekken.”

The publisher hasn’t shared any specifics as of writing. However, the following trailer does teases what fans can anticipate with regards to the next batch of Season Pass content. Check out Tekken 7’s Season 4 announcement trailer in the video below:

As noted in the trailer, Season 4 will introduce a few balance tweaks, new moves for every character on the roster, Tekken Prowess, and enhancements for online play. Fans are especially in agreement that Tekken 7’s online offerings are in desperate need of an overhaul.

The tail end of the trailer also hints at the arrival of a new fighter, who stands atop a pagoda. Among fans online, the general consensus is that Kunimitsu serves as the mysterious character in question. Kunimitsu debuted in the first Tekken entry as an unlockable character. As far as the mainline series is concerned, she hasn’t appeared in any great capacity since the Tekken 2 days.

Bandai Namco originally released Tekken 7 back in the spring of 2015. The title has since received numerous updates, adding in both free and paid content. It’s fared pretty well on the market, too. As of December 2019, Tekken 7 had moved an incredible five million units worldwide. Such a figure brings the franchise’s sales total to a staggering 49 million copies sold since its debut over 25 years ago in 1994.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment]