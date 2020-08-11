Several weeks ago, Codemasters confirmed plans to launch DiRT 5 on October 9th for current-gen consoles and PC. It seems development has hit a tiny snag, however. A short delay is shifting the title’s release date by one week. As such, DiRT 5 will now roll out on October 16th. Fans who purchase the Amplified Edition will receive three-day early access, allowing them to get behind the wheel on October 13th. As of writing, there’s no word on why Codemasters finds such a delay necessary.

The developer shared the news earlier this morning on its Twitter feed in the following post:

News: #DIRT5 will now launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 16, with three days’ early access (Oct 13) for Amplified Edition players. THANK YOU for all your support and excitement so far – we still have so much more to show you… https://t.co/RjSfJr7LTs pic.twitter.com/Dz4FaWhboZ — DIRT (@dirtgame) August 11, 2020

Apparently, the brief delay won’t have any impact on the studio’s next-gen plans for DiRT 5. In a follow up tweet, Codemasters noted the new racing title remains on track for a late 2020 release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. And, yes, those who buy a copy on current-gen platforms will still receive a free upgrade to a next-gen version.

We’re still full speed ahead for next-gen, too. DIRT 5 comes to #XboxSeriesX and #PS5 later this year, with a FREE upgrade for any players who’ve purchased on current-gen consoles! https://t.co/RjSfJr7LTs #DIRT5 pic.twitter.com/8HmK0G1nb1 — DIRT (@dirtgame) August 11, 2020

Fans of the franchise have plenty to look forward to with the new installment. Most notably, Codemasters has quite the ambitious Career Mode in store, which will star the voice talents of Troy Baker and Nolan North.

[Source: Dirt Game on Twitter]