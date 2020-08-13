To say that Insurgency: Sandstorm’s console port has been tumultuous would be an understatement. Developer New World Interactive has delayed this version of the shooter several times. The most recent delay pushed it out of the previously scheduled August 2020 launch. Now there exists a better idea of when the tactical shooter may arrive. Apparently, the crew at New World Interactive intends to roll out Insurgency’s console iteration in the first half of 2021. And it’s enlisted the help of Saber Interactive to achieve such ends.

These details come courtesy of another big piece of news. THQ Nordic’s parent company Embracer Group has acquired eight new studios, New World Interactive among them. A lengthy rundown about the acquisitions features a brief update on Insurgency: Sandstorm’s future on consoles. The first half of next year serves as the tactical shooter’s target release window.

Since New World will operate independently under Embracer’s Saber Interactive label, Saber will lend a hand with the port’s development. It’s not yet clear what role Saber will fill exactly. However, the studio’s expertise with various online games should certainly prove beneficial for Insurgency’s console experience.

New World originally released Insurgency on PC via Steam in 2018. Consoles were to receive the title around the same time. The shooter’s PS4 and Xbox One launch instead shifted to an early 2019 launch window. Of course, such plans failed to stick. An intended early 2020 release turned into August 2020. Now PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions may arrive in 2021’s first half. It’s unknown whether next-gen ports are on the cards.

