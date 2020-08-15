Spider-Man: Miles Morales creative director, Brian Horton, has said that the upcoming expansion “has a lot of heart” and is “a full arc for Miles Morales that started in Spider-Man.”

“We really are completing this hero’s coming of age in our game,” Horton told Entertainment Weekly. “It is a complete story.”

Miles Morales has been likened to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. It’s something Insomniac Games wanted to make while it was developing Marvel’s Spider-Man. According to Brian Intihar, the team was “stacking the deck” with the game’s post-credits scene featuring Miles because, at the time, Insomniac would be pegged to make another Spider-Man title.

“We knew really early that [Spider-Man] was going to end with him getting the spider bite,” Intihar continued. “We would tease it during development. I think everybody was focused on, ‘Can you make the first one really good and we’ll worry about the other stuff later?’ But we wanted to have that set up so if it became a reality, we could pull it off.”

Intihar further revealed that Insomniac intended for this scene to show “roots of him [Miles] being a hero before he even had spider powers,” and make the case for a game featuring him.

“One of the reasons we put that out was to hopefully convince people that ‘He’s a Spider-Man now. Can we have a game with him?'” Luckily, Sony Worldwide Studios ended up purchasing Insomniac Games and was “fully on board with the idea.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release later in 2020 for the PlayStation 5.

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]